Gladys Ruth Gibson

October 13, 1927 – December 22, 2023

Dr. Gladys Ruth Gibson, a sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife aged 96 passed away December 22, 2023 in The Villages, Florida, born October 13, 1927 in Elkins Park, Pa. She is survived by her sons, David and Joseph Priser, 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A woman who tried to use the talents given to her by God, who spent her time living as fully as possible as each year progressed, who regretted wasted moments, and who if lived to 150 would feel she had missed many of the wonders life had to offer. A woman who hopes to leave behind expressions of her talents that are worth remembering.

She was a graduate of North Manchester College, University of West Georgia, Georgia State University and The University of Georgia, She was a member of the Kappa Delta Phi, a Sorority and was a teacher and college professor.

A memorial service will be held February 17, 2024, 11:00 AM at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Dr. The Villages, FL 32162. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to any animal rescue organization would be appreciated.