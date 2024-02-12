79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 12, 2024
type here...

Gladys Ruth Gibson

By Staff Report
Gladys Ruth Gibson
Gladys Ruth Gibson

Gladys Ruth Gibson
October 13, 1927 – December 22, 2023

Dr. Gladys Ruth Gibson, a sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife aged 96 passed away December 22, 2023 in The Villages, Florida, born October 13, 1927 in Elkins Park, Pa. She is survived by her sons, David and Joseph Priser, 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A woman who tried to use the talents given to her by God, who spent her time living as fully as possible as each year progressed, who regretted wasted moments, and who if lived to 150 would feel she had missed many of the wonders life had to offer. A woman who hopes to leave behind expressions of her talents that are worth remembering.

She was a graduate of North Manchester College, University of West Georgia, Georgia State University and The University of Georgia, She was a member of the Kappa Delta Phi, a Sorority and was a teacher and college professor.

A memorial service will be held February 17, 2024, 11:00 AM at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Dr. The Villages, FL 32162. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to any animal rescue organization would be appreciated.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I applaud Kim Ruppert!

A Villa Berea resident has praise for Kim Ruppert who was accused of being a “troll” for reporting her neighbor’s refusal to pick up pet waste.

Who was the real Karen at Olive Garden?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester offers his opinion on the Karen situation at the Olive Garden in The Villages.

The dangerous hypocrisy of the Republican Congress

A Village of Virginia Trace resident does not varnish his opinion of the Republican Congress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problem of disrespectful youth was observed long ago

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident reminds us that Plato and Egyptians long ago complained about the problem of disrespectful children.

There is a two-tier system of justice

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that there is a two-tier system of justice in America.

Photos