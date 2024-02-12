79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 12, 2024
type here...

Mary H. Robinson

By Staff Report
Mary H. Robinson
Mary H. Robinson

Mary H. Robinson
January 19, 1938 – February 7, 2024

Mary Helen Robinson, 86, of The Villages, Florida passed away on February 7, 2024 in Ocala, Florida. Mary was born in Thebes, Illinois to Pickney “Pinky” and Helen (Palmer) Allen on January 19, 1938.

After graduating high school, Mary was a factory worker in glass production. She enjoyed being outside doing yard work, gardening, decorating her house, and golf.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Pinky and Helen and step-son, Roger Robinson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Charles “Jerry” Robinson; and dedicated mother to daughter, Cindy Feisner and son, Steven Tuttle and wife, Kristin; step-daughter, Debbie Thompson and husband, Jack; step-sons, Barry Robinson and Robert Robinson. She was affectionately known as “Nana Robins” by her four grandchildren; Christopher, David, Ashley and Heather along with four great grandchildren.

Mary will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 S. Pine Ave., Ocala, FL 34480.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I applaud Kim Ruppert!

A Villa Berea resident has praise for Kim Ruppert who was accused of being a “troll” for reporting her neighbor’s refusal to pick up pet waste.

Who was the real Karen at Olive Garden?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester offers his opinion on the Karen situation at the Olive Garden in The Villages.

The dangerous hypocrisy of the Republican Congress

A Village of Virginia Trace resident does not varnish his opinion of the Republican Congress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problem of disrespectful youth was observed long ago

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident reminds us that Plato and Egyptians long ago complained about the problem of disrespectful children.

There is a two-tier system of justice

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that there is a two-tier system of justice in America.

Photos