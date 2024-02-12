Mary H. Robinson

January 19, 1938 – February 7, 2024

Mary Helen Robinson, 86, of The Villages, Florida passed away on February 7, 2024 in Ocala, Florida. Mary was born in Thebes, Illinois to Pickney “Pinky” and Helen (Palmer) Allen on January 19, 1938.

After graduating high school, Mary was a factory worker in glass production. She enjoyed being outside doing yard work, gardening, decorating her house, and golf.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Pinky and Helen and step-son, Roger Robinson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Charles “Jerry” Robinson; and dedicated mother to daughter, Cindy Feisner and son, Steven Tuttle and wife, Kristin; step-daughter, Debbie Thompson and husband, Jack; step-sons, Barry Robinson and Robert Robinson. She was affectionately known as “Nana Robins” by her four grandchildren; Christopher, David, Ashley and Heather along with four great grandchildren.

Mary will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 S. Pine Ave., Ocala, FL 34480.