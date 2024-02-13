84-year-old Villager nabbed with child porn said wife not computer savvy

An 84-year-old Villager facing 25 counts of possession of child pornography told investigators his wife was not computer savvy and did not access his computer.

Albert Rosati was arrested earlier this month at his home in the Village of Largo. His attorney appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client, who remains free on $500,000 bond.

A newly released arrest report is shedding additional light on the activities which led to Rosati’s apprehension.

During an interview, Rosati said he does not use a cell phone and that his activities had been conducted on his Gateway computer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said his wife is “not computer savvy” and did not access his computer. He added the “nobody else ever uses his computer,” the arrest report said. He also said he tried to clean up his computer history using “CC Cleaner.”

He initially said he “looks at Japanese women pornography.” He also said he looks at the website “Private Society.”

However, a forensic analysis by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement turned up numerous images of children, many under the age of 5. The images also featured naked adult males in obvious graphic sexual situations with the children who were seen in a bath tub, lying on a beach towel or “wearing black thigh high stockings with black high heels.” One girl was wearing only a “pink hat.” Another appeared to be unconscious.

Rosati and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2007 for $301,300.