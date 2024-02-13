64.1 F
Evicted renter returns to rent again at high-end apartment complex

By Staff Report
Curtis Lamar Bunche
Curtis Lamar Bunche

An evicted renter returned to rent again at a high-end apartment complex in Oxford.

Curtis Lamar Bunche, 42, in the month of May had originally rented an apartment at The Mark at Wildwood Apartments, located next door to Oxford Oaks off U.S. 301, according to the Wildwood Police Department. He did not pay his rent and was evicted, owing more than $6,000. When a manager went in to clean the apartment after the eviction, he found several “identification cards with the same renter’s picture but other names on the identification cards.”

This past week, Bunche returned and attempted to rent another apartment at The Mark, this time under his real name. Bunche arrived on Monday to begin moving in and the manager called police. During an interview at the Wildwood Police Department, Bunche admitted he had obtained a fictitious Florida driver’s license under another person’s name and used it to defraud the apartment complex.

He was arrested on charges of fraud and theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

