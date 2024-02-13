Paramedic makes citizen’s arrest after finding DUI suspect passed out in car

A paramedic made a citizen’s arrest after finding a drunk driving suspect passed out in car.

The Marion County Fire Rescue crew discovered the red Acura utility vehicle with its engine running at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the roadway in the 9400 block of SE Hwy. 25, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 49-year-old William David Katrishen Jr. of Ocklawaha, was slumped over behind the wheel. Katrishen, who stands 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 365 pounds, was removed from the vehicle and strapped to a stretcher, which was placed in the back of the ambulance. A paramedic removed the vehicle from the roadway.

One of the paramedics placed Katrishen under a citizen’s arrest, the report said.

A deputy arrived on the scene and asked Katrishen to participate in field sobriety exercises. Katrishen said he “has no problems walking and works out every day.” However, Katrishen swayed during the exercises and incorrectly recited the alphabet. Katrishen provided breath samples that registered .182 and .188 blood alcohol content.

The Alabama native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.