Woman who admitted drinking Tito’s vodka arrested after stumbling out of vehicle

A woman who admitted she had been drinking Tito’s vodka was arrested after stumbling out of her vehicle.

Mason Jynelle Sumner, 28, of Floral City, was driving a red Toyota in the wee hours Friday morning on Oxford Street at U.S. 301 when an officer noticed the vehicle had a faulty tag light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Sumner stumbled when she stepped out of her vehicle and had slurred speech.

She said she’d been at “a lounge” where she had consumed “2 Tito’s, one pineapple and one tequila shot. Sumner swayed and struggled with her balance during field sobriety exercises.

She provided breath samples that registered .170 and .158 blood alcohol content.

Sumner was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.