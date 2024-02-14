For all those who live in The Villages:

I was going through the gate on the attendant side. The attendant opened the gate arm and I slowly went through the gate. I was about a car length through the gate when a golf cart came speeding through the golf cart path, didn’t merge, and demolished the front of my car. The windshield of the golf cart flew past me and I was told the driver was ejected from the cart. I did not witness that. He was taken by ambulance to Ocala hospital. He did not have on a seat belt. He was sitting on the curb when I got out of my car. I was not hurt.

Luckily for me he was issued a summons for failing to merge. He also stated to the sheriff that he hit the gas and not that brake. This was the first time he drove THIS golf cart. All this is in the Police Report. I also had a witness who kindly stopped and gave information to the police. I thank her for stopping. My car had over $8,000 worth of damage. It only had 9,800 miles on it. The insurance company requested footage from the cameras at the gate house. They wanted additional evidence to prove the cart at fault.

This was an expensive and valuable lesson.

1. Cars do not have the right of way. It’s 50/50. That is a myth. I was told this by the sheriff when I picked up the police report. I was also told this by my insurance company.

2. The golf cart driver did not have insurance. He has an Illinois driver’s license and I do not know anything about him. I don’t even know if he got hurt.

3. My insurance company is going after him for damages and to get my $1,000 deductible back. They don’t always succeed.

Golf carts should be required to have insurance. Seat belts should be required on all carts. This man could have been ejected from the cart and if I was going faster, I could have killed him. I would have had to live with that for the rest of my life.

To all drivers in The Villages, you do not have the right of way. It’s the same scenario as a car accident. A golf cart driver with no insurance can walk away with no financial responsibility. Litigation is expensive. If you are found at fault, you can be sued for damages.

The Villages is growing by leaps and bounds. There are thousands of golf carts here. What governing body can protect all of us by requiring golf carts to have insurance and seat belts? If carts and cars have equal liability, then carts should have insurance.

This is an important issue that should be addressed.

Michele Alakozai is a resident of the Village of Charlotte.