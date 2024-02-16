62.4 F
The Villages
Friday, February 16, 2024
Speeding golf cart driver suffers traumatic injury in crash in The Villages

By Staff Report

A speeding golf cart driver suffered a traumatic injury in a crash Thursday evening in The Villages.

The 68-year-old Village of Fenney man was driving a silver Yamaha golf cart and was traveling shortly after 6 p.m. in the vicinity of Hendry Drive and Pinellas Place in the Village of Pinellas when the golf cart struck the curb and rolled onto its side, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The Villager was pinned underneath the golf cart. The report noted he had been traveling “at a high rate of speed” when he made a right turn onto Hendry Drive from Pinellas Place.

He was transported as a “trauma alert” to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

He was cited for careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

