Video gamer arrested in alleged attack on girlfriend who unplugged Playstation

A video gamer was arrested after an alleged attack on his girlfriend who unplugged his Playstation.

Blake Alexander Stacey, 20, was arrested Monday night at his home at The Quarters apartments in Lady Lake.

The California native had been playing a video game in the bedroom of the apartment when his girlfriend asked him to move to the living room so she could have some “alone time,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Stacey refused.

His girlfriend of two and a half years went to unplug Stacey’s Playstation which apparently enraged him. He pushed her, causing her to fall and break her glasses.

The woman was hiding in the bathroom when police arrived. She was “reluctant to give information” and was “nervous.”

Stacey claimed he did not know pushing was considered domestic battery. He said that if he had known that, he “wouldn’t have done it,” the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.