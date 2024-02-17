58.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Drunk driving suspect arrested at Russell Stover’s Chocolates

By Staff Report
Ashley Martinez
Ashley Martinez

A drunk driving suspect was arrested with a vape pen and marijuana at Russell Stover’s Chocolates in Wildwood.

Ashley Shanelle Martinez, 35, of Weirsdale, was driving a gray 2013 Chevy Malibu when she was caught traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated in the Russell Stover’s parking lot.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs. It also appeared that Martinez had been drinking.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .116 and .121 blood alcohol content.

A search of the vehicle turned up 2.4 grams of marijuana, a vape pen with a brownish colored liquid that tested positive for THC and cut straws with the residue of amphetamines.

Martinez was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, drug possession, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was a warning for speeding. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

