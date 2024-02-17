58.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Two women suspected of skip scanning arrested at Walmart

By Staff Report
Samantha Nicole Lester
Cortney Elizabeth Coker
Two women suspected of being skip scanners were arrested at Walmart in Summerfield.

Cortney Elizabeth Coker, 25, and Samantha Nicole Lester, 40, both of Summerfield, entered the store on Thursday afternoon and left with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Lester departed the store with $375 worth of merchandise, but had only paid $17.95 for the items, according to the report. Coker had $232.42 worth of merchandise and had only paid $50.90 for it. The women allegedly used a practice known as skip scanning, scanning the barcode of a lower-priced item in place of the higher-price item while checking out in the self-checkout aisle. One of the items taken was a hair curler which was scanned for 84 cents, using the barcode of a lower-priced item.

Coker was also found to be in possession of fentanyl. She was was taken into custody on charges of theft and drug possession and booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,500 bond.

Lester was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested on theft and drug possession charges. She is on probation through 2027 following a conviction on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Due to the probation violation, she was booked without bond at the jail

