59.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 17, 2024
type here...

Villagers in golf carts show up to support beloved softball player in home hospice

By Ron Clark

Villagers in golf carts showed up to support a beloved softball player in home hospice.

As the carts, filled with softball players in uniforms, waited for the parade to start toward the home of their friend and teammate, you could hear people telling stories about David Patterson and how much he is loved.

default
Carts gathered in the parking lot of Eisenhower Recreation Center for the caravan to David Patterson’s home.
default
The golf carts made their way to David Patterson’s home.

At 2 p.m., Friday, the carts were lined up and ready to roll from the Eisenhower Recreation Center parking lot. They proceeded out the back cart entrance of the parking lot toward Patterson’s home. The line stretched for about a quarter of a mile along the roads along the way.  

Upon arrival there was going to be a wave to Patterson as they passed his house and circled around his cul-de-sac. However, Patterson appeared to have another idea.

default
The event for David Patterson attracted quite a crowd.
David Patterson collected hugs from many of the softball players
David Patterson collected hugs from many of the softball players.
default
A group picture was take at David Patterson’s home.

The carts stopped and each player got a big hug from Patterson, who was standing in his driveway. 

The cul-de-sac quickly filled with people and carts all celebrating their friendship with a member of their family, the softball family.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Even Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again

A Village of Amelia resident points out that even former President Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again.

Why not charge a fee to remain anonymous when making a complaint?

A reader from the Village of Cason Hammock suggests charging for those lodging complaints who want to remain anonymous.

Treat anonymous complaints like red challenge flags in NFL

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Cason Hammock resident offers a fresh idea for the treatment of anonymous complaints.

Joe Biden will be re-elected as MAGA lies unravel

A Village of Osceola Hills resident predicts that President Joe Biden will be re-elected as the MAGA lies unravel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Age is just a number

A reader from Tavares, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the ages of White House rivals Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Photos