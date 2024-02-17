Villagers in golf carts show up to support beloved softball player in home hospice

Villagers in golf carts showed up to support a beloved softball player in home hospice.

As the carts, filled with softball players in uniforms, waited for the parade to start toward the home of their friend and teammate, you could hear people telling stories about David Patterson and how much he is loved.

At 2 p.m., Friday, the carts were lined up and ready to roll from the Eisenhower Recreation Center parking lot. They proceeded out the back cart entrance of the parking lot toward Patterson’s home. The line stretched for about a quarter of a mile along the roads along the way.

Upon arrival there was going to be a wave to Patterson as they passed his house and circled around his cul-de-sac. However, Patterson appeared to have another idea.

The carts stopped and each player got a big hug from Patterson, who was standing in his driveway.

The cul-de-sac quickly filled with people and carts all celebrating their friendship with a member of their family, the softball family.