William Edward Wales

William Edward “Bubba” Wales, 57, Wildwood, Florida went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2024 at his residence in Wildwood, Florida. Bubba was born on October 3, 1966 in Milan, Illinois to his parents Kenneth Wales and Carol June (Stevenson) Wales.

Bubba moved to the Wildwood 36 years ago from Milan, Illinois where he met the love of is life Loretta Williams. He was the owner of Premium Landscaping. He was of the Christian faith and attended Oxford Assembly of God Church in Oxford, Florida. Bubba loved to watch his grandson Nolan play baseball and football. He enjoyed going to Ocala Race Track watching stock car racing with his son’s. Bubba loved to spend time with his family and especially his grandson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Loretta A. Wales of Wildwood, FL; two sons: Kyle Wales and his wife Leesa of Summerfield, FL, and Kameron Wales and his fiancé Madigan of Fruitland Park, FL; four brothers: Kenny Wales of Coal Valley, IL, Ronald Wales of Largo, FL, Donald Wales of Milan, IL and Mark Thoren of Milan, IL; a sister: Kenna Durham of San Tan, AZ; beloved grandson: Nolan Wales of Summerfield, FL and many loving nieces and nephews.

Bubba was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 11:00AM at Oxford Assembly of God Church in Oxford, Florida with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com .