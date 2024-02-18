Neighbors rally around Village of DeLuna resident hit with anonymous complaint

To the Editor:

The opinion expressed by Joe Warner could have been written by me. He wrote how I feel exactly. Our community is lovely. Some neighbors may have a few more “lawn ornaments” than others but that’s a matter of taste.

We had a fun alligator head on a small plastic cover on our lawn, hardly noticeable. After receiving an anonymous complaint, I suspected everyone and I was so upset that the complainer could not nicely tell us his/her issue.

I felt the same as Joe, wanting to just say hi and bye and not associate with anyone who may be a back stabber. Our friends have since rallied around us and have once again made us feel that it is not within our Noah Villas but an outsider busy body. Complaints should not be anonymous. They have no merit without a name.

Linda Grau

Noah Villas in Village of DeLuna