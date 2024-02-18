Robert John Taney

June 19, 1945 – February 10, 2024

Robert John Taney, age 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

He was born in Bridgeport, CT on June 19, 1945 to Marie and Robert Francis Taney. He was a proud veteran of The United States Army and served during Vietnam.

He is survived by his children, Marc Robert Taney, Nicole Elise Taney, Michele Diane Taney, and Brian David Taney; step-daughter, Cecele Rogers; sister, Maribeth Dee; and the love of his life of 15 years, Susan Abston.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents.

Service at Florida National Cemetery will be private for family.