53.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 18, 2024
type here...

Robert John Taney

By Staff Report

Robert John Taney
June 19, 1945 – February 10, 2024

Robert John Taney, age 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

He was born in Bridgeport, CT on June 19, 1945 to Marie and Robert Francis Taney. He was a proud veteran of The United States Army and served during Vietnam.

He is survived by his children, Marc Robert Taney, Nicole Elise Taney, Michele Diane Taney, and Brian David Taney; step-daughter, Cecele Rogers; sister, Maribeth Dee; and the love of his life of 15 years, Susan Abston.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents.

Service at Florida National Cemetery will be private for family.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Neighbors rally around Village of DeLuna resident hit with anonymous complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident reports that neighbors rallied around her when she was targeted by an anonymous complaint.

Recreation Department unfairly targeting poker games

A Village of Del Mar resident writes that he believes the Recreation Department is unfairly targeting poker games. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I am 84 and would be glad to challenge Biden mentally and physically

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to Editor, says he’s ready to challenge President Biden, mentally and physically.

Even Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again

A Village of Amelia resident points out that even former President Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again.

Why not charge a fee to remain anonymous when making a complaint?

A reader from the Village of Cason Hammock suggests charging for those lodging complaints who want to remain anonymous.

Photos