The Villages
Monday, February 19, 2024
Great egret enjoying a snack on the Marsh Bend Trail

By Staff Report

This great egret was enjoying a snack while out for a walk on the Marsh Bend Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Sandra Fody for sharing!

