Summerfield woman jailed after allegedly stealing NBA trading cards at Walmart

A Summerfield woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing NBA trading cards at Walmart.

Tamara Mae Benbourenane, 53, entered the Walmart on Bahaia Avenue in Ocala late Friday night and attempted to shoplift two packs of NBA trading cards, a phone charger cord, one portable charger and a purse, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of her purse turned up two small folded-up pieces of foil, a blue straw and two clear small bags. One of the pieces of foil had a substance that tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine. One of the bags contained a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

She was arrested on drug charges as well as a charge of theft. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $9,000 bond.