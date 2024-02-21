Dominick Vincent Capaldi

June 01, 1941 – February 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved father and brother, Dominick Vincent Capaldi, of The Villages, on February 17th, 2024.

He fought an arduous battle with cancer and did so with dignity, bravery and of course – some humor. He lived a joyful deliberate life while leaving a trail of laughter in his wake. He was a farmer, a father, a brother, a grandfather and a dog dad. Raised in Port Norris, New Jersey he moved to Florida for his Golden Years. He left us this note with his arrangements and we share it with you all now:

“Life is a test. As we go through life it gives us many things, but without warning life starts to take the things it has given us. Youth, friends, family and health – but in the end, if we are able to recognize and regret the wrongs we have done, our moral compass facing True North, we are one of the good guys. We passed. Dom passed.”

Wherever he is now, we know he is cracking a joke and has a big bright smile on his face. He will be missed.