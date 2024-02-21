66.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
type here...

Dominick Vincent Capaldi

By Staff Report
Dominick Vincent Capaldi
Dominick Vincent Capaldi

Dominick Vincent Capaldi
June 01, 1941 – February 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved father and brother, Dominick Vincent Capaldi, of The Villages, on February 17th, 2024.

He fought an arduous battle with cancer and did so with dignity, bravery and of course – some humor. He lived a joyful deliberate life while leaving a trail of laughter in his wake. He was a farmer, a father, a brother, a grandfather and a dog dad. Raised in Port Norris, New Jersey he moved to Florida for his Golden Years. He left us this note with his arrangements and we share it with you all now:

“Life is a test. As we go through life it gives us many things, but without warning life starts to take the things it has given us. Youth, friends, family and health – but in the end, if we are able to recognize and regret the wrongs we have done, our moral compass facing True North, we are one of the good guys. We passed. Dom passed.”

Wherever he is now, we know he is cracking a joke and has a big bright smile on his face. He will be missed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We shouldn’t all be punished for the actions of one person

A Village of Belvedere resident believes that too many Texas Hold’em players are being punished for the actions of one person. She is pleading with the Recreation Department to let the games continue.

It’s not just the executive courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes his embarrassment after taking a guest to play at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s hypocrisy

A Village of St. Charles resident warns of the hypocrisy of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Handicapped residents of The Villages need games like poker

In a Letter to the Editor, a Hammock at Fenney resident contends that handicapped residents who can’t golf or play pickleball, need activities like poker.

Response to Mr. Dockham’s Letter to the Editor of Jan. 18

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer’s claims about the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Photos