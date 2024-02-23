John Peter Ferranti

April 19, 1946 – February 13, 2024

John P. Ferranti, age 77, of The Villages Florida, passed away at home on February 13, 2024.

He was born in Cambridge, MA on April 19, 1946. John was an accomplished finish carpenter, contractor and craftsman for 60 years. He loved working with his hands and always took the time to pass on his knowledge to others. John was always at home walking along a sandy beach or hiking through a pristine forest, fishing and hunting. He was the quintessential outdoorsman.

John is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Rose Marie Ferranti, sons Mark Silva (Michele), George Silva (Karen), Stephen Silva (Toni), Michael Silva (Lisa), brother Joseph Ferranti, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation or the American Cancer Society in memory of John P. Ferranti.