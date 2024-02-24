Jack Rudolph Allen Sr.

December 03, 1941 – February 16, 2024

Jack R. Allen Sr., 82, of Wildwood, FL, passed away surrounded by his family Friday evening February 16, 2024, in AdventHealth Waterman Hospital, Tavares, FL.

Mr. Allen was born on December 3, 1941, in Sharon, a son of the late Albert E. and Matilda M.(Obermiyer) Allen, and was a 1959 graduate of Brookfield High School.

After a whirlwind courtship, he married the former Bonna J. Hannah on April 28, 1962, and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage before Bonnie’s passing in 2012.

In 1962, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War where he was stationed on the USS Dixie. While in the Navy, he learned and mastered electronics.

Following his honorable discharge in 1966, Jack put his military electronics training to use and opened Faller & Allen Electronics with his cousin, Bob Faller. Together they served the Shenango Valley’s electronic needs for 45 years.

Jack liked fixing just about anything, a trait he passed on to his son. He enjoyed going to the family camp in Bradford, PA, and had great memories of the numerous hunting trips out west with his brother-in-law, Bob Hannah and nephew, Mickey Hannah. Jack found the game of golf later in life and this became his passion. He was rewarded a golfer’s ultimate prize on October 25, 2017, with a Hole-in-One on hole #8 at Continental Country Club, Wildwood, FL. He was also a member of the Romeos (Retired Old Men Eating Out) golf league, which provides student scholarships.

He is survived by a son, Jack R. Allen, Jr.; a daughter, Kimberly (Bryon) Anzevino, all of Sharpsville; a sister, Pam (Rocky) Russo, Hermitage; a brother, Ed (Brenda) Allen, of Hubbard; his significant other, Linda Gerleski, Wildwood, FL; three grandchildren, Cameron, Evan, and Audra Anzevino; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Bonna Allen; and his brother-in-law, Robert Hannah.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to FCC/Romeos ℅ John Miller, 12 Bobwhite Crossing, Wildwood, FL 34785 or the National Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org

Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday (3-2-24) at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Pastor Earl Butterfield of Sharpville First United Methodist Church, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L. and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.