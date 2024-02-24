Karen Lemberger

March 28, 1943 – February 13, 2024

Mrs. Karen Louise (Keleny) Lemberger, born on March 28, 1943, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2024.

Karen is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph V. Lemberger. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 10th of this year. A beloved, fun mother and grandmother she is survived by daughters, Theresa (Michael) Gralinski, Paige (Matthew) Sumera, Michelle (Melissa Behm) Hyland; grandchildren, Nathan and Aidan Gralinski, Megan and Cole Sumera, Jacob (Mary) and Luke Hyland and Leo John Behm. She is also survived by her dear sister, JoAnn (Steve) Esser, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Kathryn (Linden) Keleny; brothers Jack Keleny, Charles (Carol) Keleny, and James Keleny; niece, Sandra (Keleny) Beyer.

Karen and Joe were married in Madison, Wisconsin at St. Raphael’s Cathedral where she attended the Catholic parish elementary school. She graduated from Edgewood High School where she made many lifelong friends.

Karen devoted her life to her husband Joe, helping him run his residential appraisal business, and raising their three daughters in Waukesha and Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Karen and Joe enjoyed 20 years of active retirement in Summerfield, Florida.

She loved spending time with her large extended family and was a friend to many. She will be remembered for her sparkling blue eyes as well as her quick and ready laugh.

Of all her roles, she delighted most in being “Grandma Karen.” She had a gift for creating deep and special bonds with each grandchild. Her spirit and legacy live on in them.

A formal celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin in the coming months.

As a family we ask that in lieu of flowers, you consider making a contribution in memory of Karen Lemberger to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO BOX 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.