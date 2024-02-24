60.1 F
Mother uses social media to hunt for suspect in theft of son’s scooter from her workplace

By Staff Report
A mother has used social media to successfully hunt for a man suspected of stealing her son’s scooter from her workplace.

Darius Barrett, 32, of Wildwood, was arrested earlier this month on a warrant charging him with theft.

Barrett, who has a long criminal history, is accused of stealing the little boy’s electric Segway scooter.

The boy had ridden the scooter on Aug. 9 to his mother’s workplace, Best Meats at 330 S. Main St. in Wildwood. He waited for his mother to close the store at about 6 p.m. When mother and son left the store, they discovered the scooter, which had been parked outside, had been stolen. They reported the theft to police. The scooter had a value of $600.

The mother posted photos of the stolen scooter on Facebook. She received a tip about the stolen scooter and went to a home in the 400 block of Gray Street where Barrett was living in a tent. She confronted him, but he denied stealing the scooter.

A warrant was later issued for his arrest. He remains free on $1,000 bond.

