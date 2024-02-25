53.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Wildwood man being held in connection with 2022 high speed chase

By Staff Report
Tyler James Liccardi
Tyler James Liccardi

A Wildwood man was being held without bond in connection with a 2022 high speed chase.

Tyler James Liccardi, 27, was booked without bond this past week at the Marion County Jail on multiple warrants charging him with failure to appear. His next appearance is set for March 7 in Marion County Court.

Liccardi was at the wheel of a stolen Lexus on Nov. 22, 2022 when he led law enforcement on a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour. The vehicle was reported stolen in Leesburg after the owner said Liccardi failed to return the vehicle to him.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy started the chase on SE Hwy. 42. Liccardi turned onto U.S. Hwy. 441 and headed south through Sumter County and into Lake County before he was apprehended. Liccardi, who was driving on a suspended license, was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Liccardi had been due in court on the case, but forfeited his bond when he failed to show up.

In 2019, Liccardi was arrested after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle.

