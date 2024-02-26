76.4 F
By Jim Cheesman
Joseph Fenster
Joseph Fenster, 91, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2024. He was born June 18, 1932, in Paris, France to Chaskel and Sophie (nee Bachner) Fensterheim.

For 20 years he served his country in US Air Force. He enjoyed pickleball and was a black belt in martial arts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Arlette Fenster. of 65 years.

He was survived by his children: Lydia D. Willis; Gina Mead, and Gary Fenster, four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life Graveside Memorial Service 12:30 pm Friday, March 22, 2024, at Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513 with U.S. Air Force Honors. The procession to the cemetery will depart Banks/Page-Theus 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL at 11:15 am sharp.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Joseph’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project Wounded Warrior Project or Memorial Honor Guard, 2306 SW 20th CT, Ocala, FL 34471.

