Shirley Elizabeth Lowe (née Snyder) passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024 in The Villages, Florida. She was 92.

Although she was born in Brooklyn, she spent much of her early life in Virginia and New Orleans, Louisiana where she attended Tulane University. She later moved to Hempstead, New York where she raised a family of four along with her husband, Bill.

An avid navigator and organizer, Shirley was responsible for the success of many camping adventures with their children. She recorded the trips, in great detail, in her epic travelogues.

Although she will be sadly missed, she joins her beloved husband of 64 years, Bill, who pre-deceased her on 2020.

Shirley will be remembered by daughter Kathleen Lowe Blinder (and husband, Kenneth Blinder) of The Villages, FL, sons David Lowe of Sylmar, CA, Thomas Lowe (and husband Nicholas Humen) of Palm Springs, CA and James Lowe of Warwick, NY. Her younger sister, Rosana Veronica Snyder Bruner passed earlier this week but Shirley is also survived by her sister Irene Louise Snyder Saucier of Dallas, TX

Shirley is also survived by grandchildren; Lauren Landini, Janine Landini, Michael Landini (and wife Michelle Manfrede Landini), Meaghan Lowe, Ryan Lowe, Kevin Lowe; great-grandchildren; Fenno Gathmann-Landini, Wilder Gathmann-Landini and Gracie Landini; nieces Carrie Saucier Luckey, Michelle Bruner Payne and nephews Craig Saucier and Scott Saucier, step-grandaughters; Ilyssa Blinder Risolo (and husband, Michael Risolo), Lindsey Blinder and Brittany Blinder and step-great-granddaughter, Angelina Risolo.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 3:00 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home located at Buffalo Ridge, 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages FL 32162. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 1:00 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation in Shirley Lowe’s name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation T2T.org.