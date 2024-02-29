65.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 29, 2024
type here...

Dan E. Howton

By Staff Report
Dan E. Howton
Dan E. Howton

Dan E. Howton, 72, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, February 26, 2024. He was born February 2, 1952, in Palatka, FL to James G. and Betty Sue (nee Malory) Howton.

At the tender age of 3, Dan relocated from Palatka to Wildwood, where he spent the majority of his life. He found fulfillment in his career as an electrician and cherished moments spent fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John H. Howton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Cynthia A. (nee Thompson) Hession, brother, George (Cathy) Howton; sister, Betty Jean (Mike) Barres and many other loving family and friends.
May his memory be a source of comfort to those who knew and loved him.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Poker player who stirred up trouble was a renter who is now gone

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls for the restoration of poker games, since the poker player who originally stirred up trouble was a renter who is now gone.

Greens fees should be dropped to half price until conditions improve

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident proposes cutting greens fees to half price until conditions improve at golf courses in The Villages.

The Villages is unwilling or unable to care for golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident suggests that The Villages is “unwilling or unable to care for golf courses.”

Give the pet owners a little credit here

A Village of Glenbrook resident comments on a recent news story about dog waste being deposited in a trash receptacle near a tee box at a golf course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Former championship golf course worker offers his perspective

A former championship golf course worker, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his perspective on the care of courses in The Villages.

Photos