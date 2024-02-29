Dan E. Howton, 72, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, February 26, 2024. He was born February 2, 1952, in Palatka, FL to James G. and Betty Sue (nee Malory) Howton.

At the tender age of 3, Dan relocated from Palatka to Wildwood, where he spent the majority of his life. He found fulfillment in his career as an electrician and cherished moments spent fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John H. Howton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Cynthia A. (nee Thompson) Hession, brother, George (Cathy) Howton; sister, Betty Jean (Mike) Barres and many other loving family and friends.

May his memory be a source of comfort to those who knew and loved him.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home.