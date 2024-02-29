61.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 29, 2024
The Villages Country Rocker busted on DUI after leaving City Fire

By Staff Report
Steven Bruce Carter
A performer who bills himself as The Villages Country Rocker was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing.

Steven Bruce Carter, 58, who lives in the Bailey Ridge Villas, was driving a green golf cart Wednesday night when he failed to come to a stop at the intersection of Canal Street and Old Camp Road, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the golf cart kept traveling and Carter did not come to a stop until he reached the intersection at Canal Street and Stillwater Trail.

Carter had “an obvious odor of an alcoholic beverage.” A 12-ounce Yuengling Traditional Lager beer was spotted in the golf cart’s center console. There was also a cup which appeared to be holding an alcoholic liquid. The deputy asked Carter if he had been drinking.

“Well, I’ve been at the bar at City Fire,” Carter said.

Steven Bruce Carter performs at The Villages Country Rocker
He said he had been at a “bachelor party.” According to his social media account, he is getting married on March 5. Carter has performed at City Fire. He also performs at World of Beer and Prima Italian Steakhouse.

Carter agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude he had been driving under the influence. He provided breath samples that registered .160 and .166 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charge of driving under the influence and issued a ticket for open container. He was given a written warning for failure to come to a complete stop at a posted stop sign.

Carter was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

