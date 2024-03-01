74.1 F
The Villages
Friday, March 1, 2024
Daughter cut out of father’s will accused of ripping off stepmother

By Staff Report
Rita Hazlett

A daughter who was cut out of her father’s will has been accused of ripping off her stepmother.

Rita Marie Hazlett, 63, of Lady Lake, has been arrested on warrants charging her with burglary and grand theft. She continued to be held without bond this week at the Lake County Jail.

The stepmother had been away for Christmas and when she returned home in January, she found that her home had been burglarized, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The stepmother, who was the sole heir of the home and all of its contents after her husband died, discovered that jewelry, power tools and a John Deere tractor were missing from her home.

Hazlett admitted she had entered the home and told deputies “she believed it was her right to take her father’s property,” the affidavit said.

The stepmother said Hazlett was “estranged from the family and was to receive nothing according to the will.”

A warrant was issued for Hazlette’s arrest. The Connecticut native had been arrested this past July on a charge of domestic battery.

