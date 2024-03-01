79.5 F
The Villages
Friday, March 1, 2024
Unlicensed driver from Guatemala arrested after traffic stop on U.S. 301

By Staff Report
Elisandro Eliseo Diaz Cano
An unlicensed driver from Guatemala was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 301.

Elisandro Eliseo Diaz Cano, 28, of Summerfield, was driving a white Nissan shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301 in Wildwood when he was pulled over for having inoperable taillights, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Diaz Cano handed the deputy a Guatemalan identification card and admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

Diaz Cano was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.

