Unlicensed driver from Guatemala arrested after traffic stop on U.S. 301

An unlicensed driver from Guatemala was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 301.

Elisandro Eliseo Diaz Cano, 28, of Summerfield, was driving a white Nissan shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301 in Wildwood when he was pulled over for having inoperable taillights, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Diaz Cano handed the deputy a Guatemalan identification card and admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

Diaz Cano was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.