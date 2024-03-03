New 7-Eleven coming to heavily traveled intersection near The Villages

A new 7-Eleven is coming to a heavily traveled intersection near The Villages.

The new gas station, convenience store and car wash will be built at U.S. 301 and County Road 42 in Summerfield, not far from the Marion County section of The Villages.

The developer of the project is Solid Rock Property Group of Tampa.

A recent study suggested that there are 12,000 vehicles per day traveling through that intersection. That number will almost certainly skyrocket as development continues throughout the area.

The convenience store will offer hot foods, cold drinks and a large beer cooler.