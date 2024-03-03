The invasion of our republic

Preface

Yes…INVASION!

This is no longer a case of poor migrants in fear of their lives from their governments seeking asylum. This is an invasion orchestrated by our government and our enemies to destabilize America for personal gain. Our Permanent Political Class thrives on gridlock, confusion and regurgitation of old fights. Politics will forever be about making money…not policy. Consider:

• The number of illegal migrants invading our borders daily equal the same number of American births daily.

• 100,000 American deaths due to fentanyl and meth delivered by China and Mexico are blamed on the addicts in this country who choose to take the drugs … that is 270 a day.

• American soldiers were killed protecting the border of Jordan 6000 miles away but our government refuses and obstructs our southern states from protecting their own borders.

• Approximately 1700 Americans are murdered by illegals every year.

• Nearly 300,000 children are trafficked every year around the world. The United States appetite totals nearly 15,300 of the total.

Any hope that we have as a nation that our elected officials of either party will uphold their responsibilities to safeguard and protect our borders is hopelessly lost in compromises where gridlock, confusion and the constant regurgitation of old fights is far more financially lucrative for the Permanent Political Class…the constituents be damned. Politics will forever be about making money…not policy.

Pay to Play

Where do these invaders/migrants get the money to pay the cartels for safe passage…anywhere between $8,000 and $30,000?

• Let’s begin with the U.S. Government and the United Nations who have built “transit camps” in Panama and Mexico to encourage safe passage and provide health and rehabilitation to those who go thru the Darien Gap between Panama and Columbia.

• “Pay to Play” is a lucrative business. For example, there are the NGO’s…non-governmental agencies…who are profiting by enabling the invaders/migrants to move safely to our border…then provide the necessary transportation to help them disappear in our country. The Catholic Church and Catholic Charities has been exposed by several investigative reports as being complicit in this trafficking. Other religious groups as well as the Red Cross can collect large sums of taxpayer monies to participate in this invasion. But that can only cause suspicion about why these institutions feel free to help break our immigration laws.

We have embassies available in every country south of our borders…multiple embassies and consulates available to migrants seeking asylum for pollical reason. There are 19 in Mexico alone. Why don’t they use these facilities? Of course, they will argue that they will be identified in their country for persecution, when, in fact, they are being encouraged by their countries to migrate…seeking “economic asylum”…which forces them away from embassies or legal ports of entry.

China, Iran and many of our third world enemies are entering this country by way of Ecuador and Colombia into Panama and given safe passage through Mexico to the southern border, paying premium to the Cartels for their assistance.

• This destabilizing strategy has been used successfully against European countries and is at work here.

• Consider that Jimmy Carter gave the Panama Canal away in the 70’s. We have given up all of our Southern Command bases in the area since 2000.

• China has their own private “Transit Camp” in the Darian Gap where a bridge is being built with the suspicion that it will provide the final link to the Panamerican highway that connects North America and South America.

Consider this something other than an invasion at your own risk. Our government is sabotaging American interests in favor of our enemies.

The First Shot

How important will the invasion of our southern border be in the 2024 election as a threat to our democracy? I hope we can wait that long for a resolution. Consider the current developing standoff at the border:

• The governor of Texas has authorized the Texas National Guard to patrol the border in partnership with the Border Patrol.

• Biden’s DOJ has been weaponized to stop Governor Abbott.

• Governor Abbott has given Biden and the corrupt DOJ the Texas middle finger.

• Governors from 22 other states have offered their National Guards, as well as razor wire, to Texas in support of protecting our sovereignty…a responsibility Washington ignores.

• An armed militia of past veterans have also assembled on the border to assist the Border Patrol.

• The Border Patrol, itself, has denounced the Biden policies as un-American.

• And you have a trucker convey headed to the Mexican Border

• Biden has threatened to federalize (weaponize) the national guards which will make for an interesting confrontation.

Where is this witch’s brew headed? The only thing missing from this recipe is some FBI, CIA and other governmental agencies planted in the crowd imploring someone to fire the first shot. We have seen this play before not long ago. The questions are:

• Can this be controlled before the next election or,

• Is this the strategy for the Democrats to federalize the elections and keep the Biden Crime Family in business?

Follow the Money

The answer to all of these problems is simple. Cut off the money supply to those who willfully and unwilfully refuse to participate in the protecting the sanctity and sovereignty of the United States. That includes:

• Foreign aid to each of the migrant countries south of our borders must be withheld until their governments can control the flow into our borders.

• Mexico, in particular, the home of the toll keepers (cartels) needs a serious attitude adjustment about its responsibilities to stop aiding and abetting this invasion…that adjustment should include financial aid and trade restrictions until they are willing to honor the sanctity of our border. Americans should stop visiting this country.

• The elimination of the Cartels should be a joint responsibility because the cartels not only control the passage thru the border, they control the trafficking of sex and drugs throughout the United States. I would hope that the first shot is fired here and not within our own border.

We have some direct action we can take in our country against those who enrich themselves with illegal immigration while pretending to be an American standard. For example:

• American cities who have designated themselves as safe havens for illegal aliens are enriching themselves with additional federal (taxpayer) dollars by offering free healthcare, free schooling, free welfare, etc. The obvious solution is to cut all federal funding to these cities until they eliminate this tragic policy.

• Stop funding NGO’s…non-governmental groups who aid and assist in the distribution of these illegal invaders for hundreds of millions of dollars of largesse from your government. The Catholic Church and some other churches participate in this governmental free-for-all. They make more supporting this traffic than they collect in the donation box. Many of our once respected charities are also in the game…gaming the non-profit status.

• Our once prestigious, and not so prestigious universities refuse to cooperate with the government in tracking students and teachers who are here on visas…but they always have their hands out for federal and state assistance. Our universities are large enough to be self-supporting. Get off the non-profit charade!

• Corporate America needs its cheap labor in order to meet its quarterly Wall Street expectations. It is not the taxpayer’s job to support Wall Street which views the economy through its global lens and refuses, like the universities, to help identify illegal workers. There are certain tax considerations/favors that corporate America enjoys that could be withdrawn.

• Congress: Congress cannot control any of the Permanent Unelected Bureaucrats at the Immigration and Nationalization Service or Homeland Security. Congress cannot find illegals to deport them, but they know where to send their Social Security check, their welfare check and room and board, the free I-phones, etc. Stop paying Congress, The President and the Bureaucratic Agencies.

• And finally to the every day American, your hamburgers and veggies and your lawncare may cost a little more.

This issue and the corruption that benefits from it in our government are the two most critical issues in the next election. Take off your red and blue lens that shade the prism on your view of the world and insist on a solution … not a compromise.

Richard Sobieray is a resident of the Villas Tierra Grande