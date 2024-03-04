Beer drinking DUI suspect arrested at Wawa

A beer drinking drunk driving suspect was arrested at Wawa.

Kody Jarrett Lanier, 24, of Lady Lake, was driving an older model pickup in the wee hours Saturday when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the exit of the Oxford Downs poker room on U.S. 301 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over Lanier’s pickup at the Wawa gas station at County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

It appeared Lanier had been drinking. Three sealed bottles of Modelo beer and one Yuengling Lager were found in the truck. An empty Modelo beer bottle was found in the bed of the truck and it was still “cold to the touch.” A marijuana cigarette was also found in the truck.

Lanier struggled through field sobriety exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond