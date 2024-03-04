78.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 4, 2024
type here...

Beer drinking DUI suspect arrested at Wawa

By Staff Report
Kody Jarrett Lanier
Kody Jarrett Lanier

A beer drinking drunk driving suspect was arrested at Wawa.

Kody Jarrett Lanier, 24, of Lady Lake, was driving an older model pickup in the wee hours Saturday when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the exit of the Oxford Downs poker room on U.S. 301 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over Lanier’s pickup at the Wawa gas station at County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

It appeared Lanier had been drinking. Three sealed bottles of Modelo beer and one Yuengling Lager were found in the truck. An empty Modelo beer bottle was found in the bed of the truck and it was still “cold to the touch.” A marijuana cigarette was also found in the truck.

Lanier struggled through field sobriety exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident warns It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition.

Bad behavior with dog waste in Village of Chatham

A Village of Chatham resident reports bad behavior when it comes to disposal of dog waste. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poker can be good for your mental health!

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads for the restoration of the Texas Hold’em games. He contends poker is good for mental health.

Cutting corners at golf courses has gotten us to this point

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident makes the point that going for the lowest bid with contractors is the root cause of the abysmal golf course conditions in The Villages.

More ambassadors and better communication would be a good first step

A Village of Charlotte resident suggests that more ambassadors and better communication would be the first step toward addressing golf course problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos