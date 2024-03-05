Habitual offender with suspended license lands in jail after speeding on County Road 466

A driver with a suspended license landed in jail after she was caught speeding on County Road 466.

Jasmine Sharee Stokes, 34, of Wildwood, was driving a black Chevrolet Equinox shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday when she was caught traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Stokes admitted she did not have a driver’s license. A computer check revealed that Stokes’ license had been revoked for five years as of Dec. 18. She has been classified as a habitual traffic offender. She has five previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

The New York native was arrested on a felony charge of diving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.