Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Lou Dobbs warns Villagers battle of ‘good vs. evil’ on ballot this fall

By Cannon Wisley

Veteran broadcaster and Trump supporter Lou Dobbs warned a crowd of Villagers on Tuesday that America is facing a battle of “good vs. evil.”

Dobbs, who rose to prominence on CNN before jumping to Fox News, was at Fellowship Church of The Villages for the taping of his show, “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” His show airs on Lindell TV, founded by Mike Lindell of My Pillow fame. Lindell was at an event Sunday in The Villages.

Lou Dobbs addressing the Villages for Trump47 club
Lou Dobbs addressed the Villagers for Trump 47 club on Tuesday.
The Lou Dobbs event was at the tent at the Fellowship Church of The Villages
The Lou Dobbs event was held at the tent at the Fellowship Church of The Villages.

Dobbs did not mince words when speaking to the Trump faithful who gathered in the church’s big white tent on County Road 462. Dobbs said the 2024 election pitting Trump against President Joe Biden is much more than a political contest. It’s a battle for the future of the country.

The event was hosted by Villagers for Trump 47.

