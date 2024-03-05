76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
type here...

New Wawa will be coming to busy intersection in Wildwood

By Marv Balousek

Another Wawa convenience store and gas station is headed for Wildwood.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the store at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission probably will consider the site plan later this month.

The 5,015-square-foot store will be about 350 feet southeast of the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301. It will have 54 parking spaces, including three handicap spaces, and eight gas pumps on about 3.8 acres.

This map shows the location of the new Wawa at U.S. 301 and State Road 44, which is also known as East Gulf Atlantic Highway
This map shows the location of the new Wawa at U.S. 301 and State Road 44, which is also known as East Gulf Atlantic Highway

The store will be accessible from SR 44, but an easement or property purchase will be needed to gain access from U.S. 301. The site is owned by Martha and Melvin Pope.

Wawa will staff the store with about 40 to 50 full- and part-time employees.

Three small ponds will be located at the south end of the site, including a floodplain compensation pond.

It will be the fifth area Wawa store. Three are located along U.S. 27/441 including two in Lady Lake and one in Leesburg. Another is in Oxford at U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

A privately held company owned by associates and family members, Wawa operates more than 1,000 stores in six states and Washington, D.C.

After breaking ground for its first North Carolina store last May, the company plans 80 more stores in that state over the next decade. Wawa also is expanding into Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The company traces its roots to George Wood, who founded Wawa Dairy in 1902. The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964 and the company soon expanded to Delaware and New Jersey.

Homemade hoagies and sandwiches were added and marketed to “people on the go.”

Opening its first Florida store in 2012, Wawa doubled the total number of stores over the past decade.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The problem is poor maintenance and not El Niño

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the problem at the golf courses is due to poor maintenance and not El Niño.

Someone needs to be held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says someone needs to be held accountable for the poorly maintained golf courses.

Ohio snowbird offers his take on golf course conditions

An Ohio snowbird offers his take on the golf course conditions in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident warns It’s going to be costly to bring executive golf courses back into playable condition.

Bad behavior with dog waste in Village of Chatham

A Village of Chatham resident reports bad behavior when it comes to disposal of dog waste. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos