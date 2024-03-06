AAC agrees to spend $698,000 to provide permanent home for table tennis

The Amenity Authority Committee has agreed to spend $698,000 to provide a permanent home for table tennis players in The Villages.

Table tennis players have lobbied long and hard for a dedicated space for them to play the sport they love.

The AAC saw an opportunity to provide a home for table tennis when La Hacienda Catering was booted from its long-term space at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

The AAC on Wednesday agreed to award a bid for the renovation of the former La Hacienda Catering space to Next Dimension Construction, Inc. for $698,000. The project was budgeted for $875,000, so this will result in a budgetary savings of $177,000.

The project is scheduled for 210 days to completion, 30 days to obtain permitting and 180 calendar days for construction.