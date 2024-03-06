77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
type here...

Poker players in The Villages complain they’ve gotten a raw deal

By Meta Minton

Poker players in The Villages are complaining they have been given a raw deal.

Fans of Texas Hold’em and other games lined up at the podium at Wednesday’s Amenity Authority Committee meeting at Savannah Center. They claimed that their card games were abruptly canceled after disruptive behavior of a renter in connection with a card game at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Poker players defended the social aspects of their card games, but were outraged that their games were shut down by Recreation Director John Rohan.

“The decision to end these games is uncalled for,” said Villager Bill Johnson. “I am calling for a review of Mr. Rohan’s employment. I think he needs to resign. He’s been here long enough.”

Sandra Jones of the Village of St. Catherine, who previously lived in The Villages, but moved away before moving back, was also after Rohan’s scalp.

“I think it’s time Mr. Rohan retire. We need some new blood in here,” Jones said.

However, AAC Chair Donna Kempa was forceful in her defense of Rohan, the longtime director of recreation in The Villages. She said residents’ anger was misdirected.

“John did not make the rule. He was enforcing the rule. He is unfairly bearing the brunt of this,” Kempa said.

Kempa allowed the poker players’ complaining to go on for nearly an hour, later explaining that she thought it was important for the residents to be allowed to air their grievances.

However, golfers, who were at the meeting for an entirely different reason and wanted to object to course conditions, finally complained about the poker players and said it was time for them to sit down.

District Counsel Kevin Stone explained that state statute prohibits gambling, regardless of the amount, at District-owned recreation facilities.

His explanation only prompted more questions.

What about bunco? What about 50/50 drawings?

Officials said that playing cards is allowed at recreation centers, although gambling is not.

Residents were told they could reapply for the rooms they have previously used – but must pledge that no gambling will take place.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You are going to need sufficient net worth to live in The Villages

A reader from Bridgeport at Lake Sumter takes on the thorny topics of sufficient wealth to live in The Villages, as well as adult children living here and alcohol consumption. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golfers have a responsibility to help care for the courses

A Village of Marsh View resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends golfers have a responsibility to help keep the courses in good shape.

Excessive play is a major determent to achieving better playing conditions

A Villager who previously worked as a golf course superintendent contends that excessive play is a major determent to achieving better playing conditions in The Villages.

The problem is poor maintenance and not El Niño

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the problem at the golf courses is due to poor maintenance and not El Niño.

Someone needs to be held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says someone needs to be held accountable for the poorly maintained golf courses.

Photos