Poker players in The Villages complain they’ve gotten a raw deal

Poker players in The Villages are complaining they have been given a raw deal.

Fans of Texas Hold’em and other games lined up at the podium at Wednesday’s Amenity Authority Committee meeting at Savannah Center. They claimed that their card games were abruptly canceled after disruptive behavior of a renter in connection with a card game at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Poker players defended the social aspects of their card games, but were outraged that their games were shut down by Recreation Director John Rohan.

“The decision to end these games is uncalled for,” said Villager Bill Johnson. “I am calling for a review of Mr. Rohan’s employment. I think he needs to resign. He’s been here long enough.”

Sandra Jones of the Village of St. Catherine, who previously lived in The Villages, but moved away before moving back, was also after Rohan’s scalp.

“I think it’s time Mr. Rohan retire. We need some new blood in here,” Jones said.

However, AAC Chair Donna Kempa was forceful in her defense of Rohan, the longtime director of recreation in The Villages. She said residents’ anger was misdirected.

“John did not make the rule. He was enforcing the rule. He is unfairly bearing the brunt of this,” Kempa said.

Kempa allowed the poker players’ complaining to go on for nearly an hour, later explaining that she thought it was important for the residents to be allowed to air their grievances.

However, golfers, who were at the meeting for an entirely different reason and wanted to object to course conditions, finally complained about the poker players and said it was time for them to sit down.

District Counsel Kevin Stone explained that state statute prohibits gambling, regardless of the amount, at District-owned recreation facilities.

His explanation only prompted more questions.

What about bunco? What about 50/50 drawings?

Officials said that playing cards is allowed at recreation centers, although gambling is not.

Residents were told they could reapply for the rooms they have previously used – but must pledge that no gambling will take place.