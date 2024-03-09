Veronica Ann Munz

July 19, 1944 – March 6, 2024

Veronica Ann Munz (Patrick), of Oxford, ended her battle with aggressive cancer in the loving arms of her daughter, Erin, on the morning of March 6, 2024.

She was born the third of four children to the late John C. Patrick, Sr. and Bertha Emaline (nee Phelabaum) Patrick in Carslisle, PA on Wednesday, July 19, 1944. Growing up on the farm, she developed a lifelong love of animals and a lifetime of stories to share.

Veronica started her family in Pennsylvania with two loving sons, Patrick and James Gallagher, and eventually moved to Florida where she married Lawrence Munz in 1989. The two remained together until Larry’s untimely passing in 2012.

Veronica loved many things, but nothing as much as her family, her country and her faith. She spent every summer making lemonade in the family stand during the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival at St. Bartholomew Parish in Crabtree, PA. And she spent many winters preparing charity events to provide for families in need during the holidays. She believed nothing was more important than honesty, and helping others if you were able to do so.

She was proud of the military service of her Father, Brother, Brother-In-Law, and Sons, and was deeply committed to supporting the men and women of the United States Armed Forces.

Veronica is survived by her children and step-children: Patrick (Christine) Gallagher of Greensburg, PA, James Gallagher of Pittsburgh, PA, Erin Munz of Oxford, FL, Amy Barco of Wildwood, FL, Steve (Debbie) Munz of Oxford, Brian (Tina) Munz of Oxford, Diana (Mike) Wilson of Vernon, NY, Larry (Beverly) Munz of Vernon, Kim (Rob) Marshall of Munnsville, NY, and Lori Munz Barone of Sherrill, NY; her sisters: Helen (Frank) Osikowicz of Greensburg, PA and Nerian (Don) Taylor of Crabtree, PA; 24 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents John C. Patrick Sr. and Bertha E. (nee Phelabaum) Patrick of Crabtree, PA; her brother, John C. Patrick, Jr of Derry, PA, and her husband, Lawrence R. Munz of Oxford, FL.

There will be a Celebration of Life to be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 25 at Silo Oaks 4103 Co Rd 526, Sumterville, FL 33585. You are also invited to join the family in placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers on Sunday, May 26, and Florida National Cemetery in Webster, an annual event that Veronica loved dearly.

Per Veronica’s wishes, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of her favorite organizations to volunteer with, Flags for Fallen Vets by visiting https://jvsc.us/make-a-donation/