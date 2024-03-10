Villager enters plea in golf cart DUI crash that injured two passengers

A Villager has entered a plea in a golf cart drunk driving crash that injured two of her passengers.

Julianne Marie Janny, 60, of the Village of Lake Denham, pleaded not guilty this past week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence with injury to a person. She has retained attorney Christina Hedley for legal representation. Janny remains free on $4,000 bond.

Janny, who was identified by her Wisconsin driver’s license, had been driving a golf cart at about 9 p.m. March 2 when she took “a left hand curve too fast” near the intersection of Morse Boulevard and Colony Boulevard, near the Colony Cottage Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The golf cart overturned and landed on its right side.

Two passengers traveling with Janny were injured, including one who was transported by The Villages Public Safety Department to Ocala Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Janny had a “heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the report said. Her speech was slurred and she had “noticeable balance issues.”

She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .210 and .193 blood alcohol content.