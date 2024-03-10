75 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 10, 2024
type here...

Villager enters plea in golf cart DUI crash that injured two passengers

By Staff Report
Juliane Marie Janny
Juliane Marie Janny

A Villager has entered a plea in a golf cart drunk driving crash that injured two of her passengers.

Julianne Marie Janny, 60, of the Village of Lake Denham, pleaded not guilty this past week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence with injury to a person. She has retained attorney Christina Hedley for legal representation. Janny remains free on $4,000 bond.

Janny, who was identified by her Wisconsin driver’s license, had been driving a golf cart at about 9 p.m. March 2 when she took “a left hand curve too fast” near the intersection of Morse Boulevard and Colony Boulevard, near the Colony Cottage Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The golf cart overturned and landed on its right side.

Two passengers traveling with Janny were injured, including one who was transported by The Villages Public Safety Department to Ocala Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Janny had a “heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the report said. Her speech was slurred and she had “noticeable balance issues.”

She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .210 and .193 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Petty complaints become the norm when you allow anonymous complaints

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the reasons he opposes anonymous complaints.

Golf courses didn’t get this way overnight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident wonders how golf courses in The Villages were allowed to deteriorate so much before the situation was acknowledged.

Stonecresters are not using facilities in The Villages

A resident of Stonecrest contends his community has plenty of recreational facilities and residents are not dipping a toe in the pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

So how much does it cost to live in The Villages?

A new resident of the Village of Dabney wonders how much it will cost to live comfortably in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Does The Villages really care about veterans?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident describes an experience when she said attempted to buy a home in The Villages but got a cool reception when she said she and her husband would be using a VA loan

Photos