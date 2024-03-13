Driver who tried to outrun cops jailed after caught back behind wheel

A man who lost his license after he tried to outrun law enforcement, was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Jose Angel Orona Saez, 46, of Leesburg, was driving a gray Nissan Altima at about 2:30 p.m. Monday southbound on U.S. 301 when his vehicle drifted over a painted line in the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop at the 7-Eleven at State Road 44 and U.S. 301, Orona Saez admitted he did not have a driver’s license and handed the officer a Florida identification card. A computer check revealed that Orona Saez’s license had been canceled in 2023 after he convicted of fleeing from law enforcement. He also had been previously convicted of driving while license suspended.

Orona Saez was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.