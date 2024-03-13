79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
type here...

Driver who tried to outrun cops jailed after caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Jose Angel Orona Saez
Jose Angel Orona Saez

A man who lost his license after he tried to outrun law enforcement, was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Jose Angel Orona Saez, 46, of Leesburg, was driving a gray Nissan Altima at about 2:30 p.m. Monday southbound on U.S. 301 when his vehicle drifted over a painted line in the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop at the 7-Eleven at State Road 44 and U.S. 301, Orona Saez admitted he did not have a driver’s license and handed the officer a Florida identification card. A computer check revealed that Orona Saez’s license had been canceled in 2023 after he convicted of fleeing from law enforcement. He also had been previously convicted of driving while license suspended.

Orona Saez was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Susan Koffman missed some important points on insurance

A Village of Dunedin resident responds to a previous letter who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature on the insurance crisis in the Sunshine State.

Building too many houses and not enough golf courses

A Village of Caroline resident offers some perspective on the number of houses being built and the lack of golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Shame on Congressman Webster and his fellow Republicans!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident calls out Congressman Daniel Webster and the GOP for threatening to abandon Ukraine in its hour of need.

Courses in need of more than band-aid and blind eye

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident contends that golf courses in The Villages are in need of more than a band-aid and a blind eye.

Homeowners in The Villages about to see $208 hike in fire district fees

A Village of Belvedere resident warns that homeowners in The Villages are about to see a $208 hike in fire district fees.

Photos