Five operating permits renewed for internet cafes in Sumter County

Five annual operating permits for internet cafes were renewed Tuesday night by Sumter County commissioners.

Nine internet cafes are operating with permits in the county, according to County Administrator Bradley Arnold.

Two permits were renewed earlier and two will be up for renewal later.

Permits renewed Tuesday include Il Villagio, Senior Social Center and Players Palace, all of Lady Lake, as well as Technology Center of Florida and VIP Zone, both of Lake Panasoffkee.

Arnold reported that these five cafes had no building code or security violations during the past year.

Two other cafes in Bushnell and Wildwood are regulated by those cities.

Senior Center of Lady Lake has continued to operate although its permit expired last November and commissioners rejected a renewal request last month. The county is pursuing a code enforcement case against the business.

Permits were revoked earlier for Fun Times Arcade, Tropical Treasures and Winner’s World.

Other cafes that had no violations during inspections last month include Good Time Arcade and Coconuts, both of Lady Lake, as well as Tech Center/Dreamer’s of Bushnell and Gold Rush Arcade of Lake Panasoffkee.

Internet cafes, also known as fish games, offer cash or prizes to customers who play well on video games, which provides a way for them to skirt state gambling laws.

Two years ago, Sumter County passed an ordinance that allowed existing cafes to operate if they met building code and security standards during monthly inspections. The ordinance also prohibited new cafes from opening within 1,000 feet of a residence or within 2,500 feet of a school, child care center, day care center, church, park, playground or library.

No new cafes have opened since the ordinance took effect.

The ordinance was approved after residents complained about loitering, theft and other issues near some cafes, especially in Lake Panasoffkee.