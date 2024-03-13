John Michael Smith

February 20, 1976 – March 8, 2024

John Michael Smith, 48, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, March 8, 2024. He was born in Brooksville, FL February 20, 1976, to Larry Andrew Smith and Debra K. (nee Patrick) Spitz.

John was avid outdoors man who loved hunting with his dad, fishing, and riding dirt bikes. He also enjoyed his career as a welder.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Andrew Smith and grandparents, Preston Harley (Anne) Smith.

He is survived by son, Carter Michael Smith; daughter, Addie Marie Smith; significant other and life partner, Jessica Kalinowski; mother and stepfather, Debra K. (Douglas) Spitz; sisters: Jennifer (Ryan) Robbins and Melinda (Mike) Beckham; brother, Thomas Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 11 am to 1 pm Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Banks/Page-Theus Chapel 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785. In lieu of flowers, please contact Debra directly.