Ruth A. Maggelet

Thursday, March 14, 2024
By Staff Report
May 2, 1949 – February 28, 2024

Ruth A. “Ruthi” (Fleming) Maggelet of Summerfield, FL was born in Woburn, MA to the late Edward J. and Elsa M. (Paulsen) Fleming. She graduated with the Woburn High Class of 1967. Ruthi’s sense of humor, vivacious laughter and vibrant smile will be missed by her family and friends.

Ruthi spent most of her career working as a judicial secretary at the Probate Court in Cambridge. While work kept her busy, she loved traveling. For years she spent time at Hampton Beach with her family and later, after she met her husband Randy, she enjoyed camping in New Hampshire and traveling to Europe visiting places such as Amsterdam and Germany.

Ruthi and Randy married in the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. She was walked down the aisle by Elvis who sang Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Ruthi and Randy settled in Summerfield, FL surrounded by wonderful neighbors who quickly became close friends.

As Ruthi’s health declined, she deeply appreciated the love, support, phone calls, cards, and visits by her family and friends. She was grateful to her hospice caregivers and the most important caregiver of all—Randy.

Ruthi is survived by her beloved husband Randy and her dear sister, Carol Doughty of Woburn and by many nieces, nephews, cherished cousins, and friends along with her precious, faithful dog, Sammy.

A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, March 18th at 10 a.m. in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to pay their respects prior to the service from 9 -10 a.m., in the funeral home. Remembrances may be made in Ruthi’s honor to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

