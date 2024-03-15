79 F
The Villages
Friday, March 15, 2024
By Staff Report
June 18, 1967 – March 9, 2024

Teresa Lynn Fischer, 56 passed away suddenly on March 9, 2024 at University of Florida Healthcare, Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida with her loving family by her bedside.

Teresa was born on June 18, 1967 in Flint, Michigan to her parents Blake Edward Crandall and Thelma Patricia (Wilson) Crandall. She moved to Wildwood, Florida in 2008 from Flushing, Michigan. Teresa was a member of The Lions Club of Wildwood, Florida where she enjoyed helping others and sharing in the club’s activities. She believed in God and shared her kindness with those in need of help. Teresa was a quiet person and loved to be surrounded by her nieces and nephews as well as her loving daughters.

Teresa was survived by her daughters: Ann Evanuk of Lake Panasoffkee, FL and Emily Rackleff and her wife Felicia of Flushing, MI; brothers: Brian Crandall and his wife Maria of Kalamazoo, MI and Thomas Crandall of Clio, MI; a sister: Sheryl Dunham of Pine Ridge, AR and several loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband George R. Fischer.

An Inurnment will take place at a later date at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida where she will be laid to rest with her late husband George R. Fischer.

