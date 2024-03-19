65.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
type here...

Community Watch will be patrolling 78,864 homes daily by October

By Meta Minton
Nehemiah Wolfe of Community Watch
Nehemiah Wolfe of Community Watch

Community Watch will be patrolling 78,864 homes daily by October.

That equates to 18 patrol driver per shift across 90 square miles, according Community Watch Chief Nehemiah Wolfe. Each driver is responsible for patrolling an average of 4,381 homes.

He presented facts and figures Tuesday morning to the Amenity Authority Committee during a budget workshop at Savannah Center. Community Watch is funded through amenity fees paid by residents.

Wolfe, a former district commander in The Villages for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, made the distinction that while law enforcement is looking for crime, Community Watch is doing much more.

“Our eyes are continually looking,” Wolfe said.

That could include noticing a street light that isn’t working or a garage door that is open.

Making sure garage doors are closed at night at homes is a “courtesy check.” Wolfe noted that the door between a garage and home is a sensitive “access point.”

Community Watch drivers also perform pool and postal checks as well as check 516 doors at recreation centers every night to ensure they have been locked.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fake Billionaire caught in yet another lie about his wealth

A Village of Osecola Hills resident pokes a little fun at former President Trump and his legal and financial woes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Inconsiderate golfers think the rules don’t apply to them

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that inconsiderate golfers think the rules don’t apply to them.

Rebuttal to Karen on flags in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor about offensive flags in The Villages.

Take down all the vitriolic flags in The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident agrees with fellow residents who says its time to take down all the vitriolic flags in The Villages.

Advertisement of ‘free golf for life’ is a bunch of hooey

A Village of Hillsborough resident contends that with the golf courses in such poor condition, the advertisement of “free golf for life” is a bunch of hooey.

Photos