Community Watch will be patrolling 78,864 homes daily by October.

That equates to 18 patrol driver per shift across 90 square miles, according Community Watch Chief Nehemiah Wolfe. Each driver is responsible for patrolling an average of 4,381 homes.

He presented facts and figures Tuesday morning to the Amenity Authority Committee during a budget workshop at Savannah Center. Community Watch is funded through amenity fees paid by residents.

Wolfe, a former district commander in The Villages for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, made the distinction that while law enforcement is looking for crime, Community Watch is doing much more.

“Our eyes are continually looking,” Wolfe said.

That could include noticing a street light that isn’t working or a garage door that is open.

Making sure garage doors are closed at night at homes is a “courtesy check.” Wolfe noted that the door between a garage and home is a sensitive “access point.”

Community Watch drivers also perform pool and postal checks as well as check 516 doors at recreation centers every night to ensure they have been locked.