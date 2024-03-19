65.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Wildwood Commissioner Joe Elliott named FLC Home Rule Hero  

By Staff Report
Joe Elliott
Commissioner Joe Elliott

Wildwood Commissioner Joe Elliott has been recognized by the Florida League of Cities (FLC) with a 2024 Home Rule Hero award for his work and advocacy efforts during the Florida Legislature’s 2024 session.

In announcing the award, FLC noted Elliott “worked tirelessly throughout the session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda.”

According to FLC, Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. Its Home Rule Hero awards honor local government officials, both elected and non-elected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.

“The dedication and effort of these local officials who tirelessly advocated for local decision-making was a difference-maker this legislative session,” said FLC Chief of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. “On behalf of the League and its legislative team, we’re proud to recognize each of them and thank them for their service.”

Founded in 1922, FLC’s mission is to serve the needs of Florida’s cities and promote local self-government.

Dubbed “the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments,” the organization supports local deliberations and decisions to protect and enhance Florida’s communities and provides members with tailored advocacy tools and training programs designed specifically for municipal officials.

In reflecting on the award, Commissioner Elliott said, “Cities within Florida are guaranteed the right to Home Rule in the Florida constitution, unless that right is preempted by the legislature.”

“Many municipal and county elected representatives and associated staff follow the legislative process very closely to ensure that those rights are preserved,” he added. “It is indeed my pleasure to have worked on those efforts in 2023 and 2024.”

