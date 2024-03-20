Edward Henry Schaefer Jr.

September 18, 1928 – March 18, 2024

Edward H. Schaefer, Jr., 95, of Oxford, Florida, joined Our Lord and Heavenly Father on March 18, 2024. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 18, 1928, to Edward Schaefer, Sr. and Florence Gettler Schaefer. Ed was a loving Husband, Father and Opa. He was a devoted Catholic and extraordinary Eucharistic Minister.

Ed graduated from The University of Louisville, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. Later, as a research chemist, Ed was directly involved with the development of the blood thinner, Coumadin. His research papers can be found in The Library of Congress. After developing Coumadin, Ed’s research turned to a new area. For the next 30+ years, he researched, developed, improved, and ultimately managed in the cement industry. Ed was a staunch supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his late wife, Julia. He led the fullest of lives through travels, golf, cards, and his love of family and friends.

Ed is survived by his 3 loving children: Paula Gray (Bill) of Swedesboro, NJ, Edward Schaefer, III (Alice) of Tallassee, AL and Julie Colson (Kevin) of The Villages, FL. He has 4 beloved grandchildren: Christopher Gray, McKensie Gray (Tim), Mandi Blochberger (Scott), Kevin Colson, Jr, 3 great-grandchildren: Olivia Maun, Allie Colson, Eric Blochberger, and 1 step-great-grandchild: Caydence Dellner.

As Ed moves on to the best place, we know the final chapter in his story has yet to be written. His impact on the world lives on within all of us.

Ed’s viewing will be Friday, March 22, 2024, 2-4pm at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. His Mass will be said Saturday, March 23, 2024, 8:30am at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

Burial with Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery, Monday, March 25, 2024 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.