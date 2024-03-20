PWAC asked to spend $7 million on golf courses and new manager position

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will consider spending more than $7 million on executive golf courses south of State Road 466, including funding a new manager position.

PWAC members will meet in a budget workshop at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 25 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The meeting will be open to the public.

Participants in the budget session will consider a host of projects for the coming fiscal year, but the condition of golf courses in The Villages has been a hot topic and projects at the courses will likely garner a great deal of attention.

Earlier this week, the Amenity Authority Committee held a budget workshop and was asked to spend $4.56 million to upgrade courses located north of County Road 466.

In a meeting on March 11, top District Government officials admitted they had “failed” by allowing the deterioration of executive golf courses that has enraged residents. In that meeting, PWAC members promised to get golf officials the resources and money necessary to get the courses back up to the level of excellence expected by residents.

The projects up for discussion at PWAC’s budget workshop will include:

• A $1.2 million renovation of the Heron Executive Golf Course.

• A $2.4 million renovation of the Bacall Executive Golf Course and the Bogart Executive Golf Course.

• A $1.2 million renovation of the Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course, which was recently shut down.

• A $1.2 million renovation of the Truman Executive Golf Course.

• Bunker sand projects at several golf courses.

• Funding for a new manager who will oversee staff, courses, projects and support the existing director position.