Robert Anthony Balkus

September 21, 1939 – March 13, 2024

Robert (Bob) Anthony Balkus, 84, of The Palo Alto Village passed away on March 13, 2024 in Lady Lake, FL.

Bob was born in Maryland to Agnes and Anthony Balkus on September 21, 1939. Bob attended Drexel University and Temple University in the Philadelphia area and was a member of the Temple University Voice Choir in which he toured Europe during a summer break. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane and they celebrated 52 years of marriage together. He was employed by various chemical companies as a polymer chemist and progressed to a chemical mining operations manager.

Bob retired to the Villages with his wife in 1997, and continued working part time at ACE Hardware near Spanish Springs Square and as a golf starter at Hawks Bay Executive golf course. He was a loyal supporter of theatre, music, and the arts securing season tickets to area theatre organizations which kept him connected with the performing arts.

Bob enjoyed activities as a member of Men’s tennis and Men’s golf teams in The Villages, and a parishioner and choir member of North Lake Presbyterian Church. He always looked forward to visits with family, near and far. His favorite vacation spot was Sanibel Island where he and Mary Jane would collect sea shells several times a year during their stays. The fresh seafood was a delight with a cocktail at night!

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane, parents Agnes and Anthony, and cousin Aggie. He is survived by his children: Mary Ann (Tom); Robert (Vickie); Nancy; Karen. Brothers: Anthony (Bette Ann), and Jeff. Grandchildren: Tila (Adam), Nathanael (Kristin), Skye (Ash), and Bryant. Great-Grandchildren: Garrett, Ellie, Kevin, Kylie, and Audrey.

Please join the family in a celebration of life for Bob on Friday, April 26, 2024 from 12:30 pm – 2: 30 pm.

Gathering 12:30 – 1pm

Brief service 1 – 1:30 pm

Reception with refreshments 1:30 – 2:30 pm

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Kidney Fund in the name of Robert A Balkus: https://www.kidneyfund.org. March is kidney month where your donation is matched 3X up to March 31, 2024.