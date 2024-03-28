James Spaight

August 28, 1960 – March 14, 2024

James “Jimmy” R. Spaight, age 63, resident of The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida, died Thursday, March 14th, 2024 at his residence. Born August 28th, 1960, in Burlington, Wisconsin to John and Jean (Baker) Spaight.

Jimmy is survived by daughter Madeline E., grandson Calvin Chobot, (Daniel) Maki, daughter Olivia J., son John W. Spaight, mother, Jean, brother Timothy, sisters Trish (Jeff) Lancaster, Jane (Jim) Bodden and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and others who loved him. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father John and brother Lawrence “Butch” (Judy) Spaight.

Wisconsin was home for most of his life. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, swimming and as a passionate Wisconsin sports fan he never missed a game.

Jimmy was a long-time member of Rivermoor Golf Club Waterford, WI and he enjoyed every round of golf with his dear friends for many years. In 2021, he relocated to Florida where he brought his love of golf with him and immediately was invited to join multiple groups and new Villagers golfing buddies to continue his lifetime passion. He loved the thrill of competition yet it was his talent of building camaraderie in the game of golf that he enjoyed the most.

Jimmy was proud of his three children, Madeline, Olivia, and John, a sentiment he shared regularly. He will be remembered for love of his family & friends, a great sense of humor, willingness to help out others with skills as a Man-of-All-Trades kind of guy “Everyone Needs a Jimmy”!